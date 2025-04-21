The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

In 2013, Pope Francis became the first Latin American and the first Jesuit pope to lead the Catholic Church. Over the course of the next 12 years, the 266th pontiff would go on to transform the Vatican by challenging traditional roles of the papacy and dedicating his life to humility and simplicity.

Francis chose his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor — a name he strove to embody throughout. And many of his teachings focused on the impoverished.

He denounced certain tenets of capitalism in early writings, remarking, "How can it be that it is not a news item when an elderly homeless person dies of exposure, but it is news when the stock market loses two points?"

