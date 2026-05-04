John Sterling, theatrical Yankees broadcaster known for enduring home run calls, dies at 87

John Sterling, the theatrical New York Yankees broadcaster known for extravagant, individualized home run calls, has died, the team and radio station WFAN announced Monday. He was 87.

Sterling had undergone heart bypass surgery this winter and after the procedure was attended by health care aides at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey.

He had called 5,420 regular-season games plus 211 postseason games when he retired in April 2024 just after the season's start. Sterling broadcast 5,060 consecutive games from September 1989 through July 2019 after beginning with the Yankees as a pregame host. He came out of retirement to call Yankees games during the 2024 postseason.

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Sterling's call for a player’s home run became as treasured a part of a Yankees identity as an initial set of pinstripes or a championship ring. As rookies prepared for debuts and former opponents arrived in trades, fans speculated how he would label the newcomer's first longball.

From “Bernie goes boom! Bern, baby, Bern!” for Bernie Williams, to “It’s a Jeter jolt!” for Derek to “It’s an A-bomb from A-Rod!” for Alex Rodriguez, “The Giambino!” for Jason Giambi and ”A thrilla from Godzilla!” for Hideki Matsui, Sterling created personal stamps resonating from the clubhouse to the bleachers.