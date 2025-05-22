Watch Now
Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passes away at 65

Irsay spent more than 50 years associated with the National Football League. He became general manager of the Colts in 1984 and sole owner of the team in 1997.
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Irsay made his first training camp trip Sunday, July 28, 2024, marking his first sideline appearance since falling at his home last fall. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65, the team posted on X.

The post says Irsay's fondest memories came from his youth, working training camps in Baltimore. He established relationships with players, coaches and staff who he considered "his extended family."

"Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives," the statement read. "Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."

Irsay's time in the NFL spanned over 50 years. He was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. He took sole ownership in 1997, leading the team to several series and division titles and its first Super Bowl Championship.

This story was originally published by the WRTV Staff at Scripps News Indianapolis.

