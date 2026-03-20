Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris, a martial artist and actor best known for his role in the long-running television series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at the age of 86, his family announced.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," Norris' family said in a statement.

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Norris rose to fame as a martial artist before becoming a Hollywood action star. He portrayed Cordell Walker in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which aired for eight seasons.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength,” the family said. “To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

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The family said Norris had recently been hospitalized and thanked fans for their support.

“We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” the statement said.

Norris served in the U.S. Air Force and began studying martial arts while stationed in South Korea. He is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley, and five children.