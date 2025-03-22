Boxing legend George Foreman dead at 76

George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight boxing champion, has died. He was 76.

Foreman died peacefully Friday, surrounded by family, according to a statement on his Instagram account.

A dominant force in boxing during in late '90s, Foreman was known for his knockout power. After retiring, he became a preacher, motivational speaker and famously lent his name to the George Foreman Grill.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.