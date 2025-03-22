Watch Now
Boxing legend George Foreman dead at 76

George Foreman
Jim Mone/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boxer George Foreman posed by a painting of himself when he was at Olympic in 1988, prior to his inductor with six other champions into the Hall of Fame in Minneapolis, Friday, July 6, 1990. The defendants hearing the former gold medal winners kick off the start of the U.S. Olympic runs on July 6-15.
George Foreman
Posted
and last updated

George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight boxing champion, has died. He was 76.

Foreman died peacefully Friday, surrounded by family, according to a statement on his Instagram account.

A dominant force in boxing during in late '90s, Foreman was known for his knockout power. After retiring, he became a preacher, motivational speaker and famously lent his name to the George Foreman Grill.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

