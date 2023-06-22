No pool? Chill out in a sunbathing tub instead

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As summer approaches you may either be frantically searching for nearby pools, or scrolling through your phone contacts to figure out which of your friends is lucky enough to have one. However, if you feel like saving yourself the entrance fees — or just prefer lounging in the comfort of your own backyard — we may have the perfect solution for you.

“Suntan tubs,” which are personal-sized inflatable loungers that can be filled up with water, have been going viral lately. The best part about these inexpensive yard additions is that they can double as a large pool float, so if you are lucky enough to have a pool, you can still get in on the fun.

Suntan tubs are generally larger than pool floats, so they can be filled with enough water for you to rest in comfortably. While you’re not going to be able to do a cannonball into a suntan tub, sometimes submerging yourself in a bit of cool water is really all you need.

The good news is that suntan tubs are relatively inexpensive, and there are plenty of retailers that have them for sale. Take a look at these options from popular retailers.

This suntan tub on sale at Walmart is made by the brand Swimline and comes in a bright and cheery pink and purple shade. It has a ribbed base, which provides some grip to keep you from slipping and sliding, and also comes equipped with a removable inflatable headrest. Fill it up with some cool water, and maybe even toss in a few ice cubes for a really cool dip if the temperatures are high. The suntan bed is 70 inches long, 46 inches wide, and 8 inches in depth.

One reviewer said that the suntan bed takes between 5 to 10 minutes to inflate with an electric pump. Another commented that it’s a great “splash pad” for kids, and has even brought it indoors for them to play in. And one other even pointed out that as the water gets warmed by the sun, you can enjoy hot tub vibes.

This inflatable lounger from the brand Jasonwell is for sale on Amazon for just under $40 and has five-star ratings from more than 2,200 reviewers. This one currently comes in sizes large and extra large and is available in a cool blue tone or a seafoam green color with a reflective base. It also features two cup holders to fit your beverage of choice as you soak up the sun.

The large bed is 71 inches long and 48 inches wide, while the extra-large bed is 80 inches long and 56 inches wide — which is wide enough to squeeze in two adults.

Float Joy’s adult tanning pool is another great option for summer lounging. This suntan bed comes in a lovely mint green color and also features two cup holders and an inflatable pillow/backrest. It comes in one size and is 70 inches long and 40 inches wide. It’s made of “extra thickened” PVC material, meaning that it won’t puncture easily.

Customers like it for its durability and the fact that it stays inflated for days on end. More than 380 of them give it a 4.5-star rating.

Happy sunbathing!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.