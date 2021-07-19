Zaila Avant-Garde, spelling bee champ, honored with parade

Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Zaila Avant-Garde was honored with a parade in her hometown of Harvey on Sunday.

Hundreds of people reportedly gathered to celebrate the champion in a Mardi Gras themed parade and event.

Avant-Garde made major headlines on July 8 when she became the first African American to win the national spelling competition. She is also the first speller from Louisiana to win.

Zaila says that she hopes her journey will inspire other young people to do anything they set their minds to.

Following her big win the spelling champ and basketball prodigy made several appearances on national television.

The 14-year-old appeared on the ESPY Awards on July 10, where she was able to meet her WNBA heroes.

On July 13, Zaila appeared on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" in New York City, and on July 14, she traveled to Los Angeles for an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!"