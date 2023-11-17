Former Opelousas Junior High teacher pleads guilty

A former Opelousas teacher pleaded guilty in Lafayette court Thursday.

Hally Batiste, 30, was arrested by Opelousas Police in 2019, accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Police told us at the time that a student's parent complained about inappropriate communicates between their child and a teacher.

Batiste was a resident of Carenco at the time, and Carencro Police were involved in the investigation. After it was complete, the Lafayette District Attorney's Office formally charged her with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The Bill of Information alleges she twice had consensual sex with a teen in November 2019.

On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to one count prohibited sexual contact between a student and teacher. She was given a six-month jail sentence, with credit for time served and 12 months of probation, plus 20 hours of community service at a non-profit agency or organization.