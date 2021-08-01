Youngsville's youth world series events bring an est. $5.4 million to Lafayette

Youngsville City Mayor Kin Ritter announced today that this weekend wraps up the final of 5 youth athletic World Series events in Youngsville.

Lafayette Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates these 5 tournaments alone generated an economic impact of over $5.4 million with 18,000 attendees in the small Lafayette village, they say.

"These events are awesome for their economic value, but also for the character it builds in our future leaders.", says Ritter. "Investment in recreation is a solid bet!"

Lafayette's Convention and Visors Bureau provides creative destination marketing to bring events, like athletic youth world series, to Lafayette Parish.

