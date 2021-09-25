Youngsville's Sugar Jam Music Series to begin October 23

Sugar Jam presented by NuNu’s Fresh Market released their revised schedule for the Sugar Jam Fall Concert Series.

The free and family-friendly music series held in the beautiful town center of Sugar Mill Pond features live music, once per month, in October, November and December, according to Saturday's press release.

SUGAR JAM SCHEDULE AND MUSIC LINE UP:October 23rd - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco + Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express November 20th - Julian Primeaux December 11th - GTO Party Band.

They say each event has grown to host thousands of attendees. The series has added on local pop-up shops and kids activities in order to create a vibrant, family focused event.

Each outdoor show will be held from 6 to 9 P.M. in the town center off of Prescott Boulevard and Waterview Road.

Seating such as lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. No ice chests on site.

The local restaurant Romacelli will be on site selling food and beverages.

For more information on parking, follow Sugar Jam’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sugar.jam/ [facebook.com].

