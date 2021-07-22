Youngsville restaurant making headway after February fire

Local Youngsville restaurant, which was impacted by a fire in February, is looking forward to making a come back in Spring of 2022 with their cult following specialty smoke meats, Louisiana cuisine, and French Quarter style brunch .

Bourrée Restaurant faced disarray when freshly dried laundry started a fire that caused damage to the back wall of the building, and to the attic at 1821 Chemin Metairie Blvd., Tony Robinson, the owner of Bourrée Restaurant said back in March.

Damage to the dining room and kitchen was mostly smoke and heat damage, they say.

"It shut down our business, and put our employees out of work, and just the first three months of COVID we were only offering take-out. Our business was coming back from what the pandemic had put us through," Robinson said.

From the daunting February event Bourrée's owner held onto hopes of returning. He said in early March, "Just have to do some work to make it happen."

That work is coming to fruition, as he had shared with his Facebook following on Monday, "Starting to make a little progress," he said.

Now, the owners of Bourrée Restaurant have just one thing to worry about, they say, that is the employment situation. "Since we've closed, the labor situation has changed, but I have a loyal bulk of a crew who is looking forward to coming back. Right now, I think we are going to get back stronger."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel