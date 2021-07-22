Youngsville is hosting World Series this week

The Youngsville Sports Complex is hosting the Pony Shetland & Pinto World Series this week from Wednesday, July 21 to Saturday, July 24.

The world series features 20 Shetland teams and 20 Pinto teams, as well as the home team, the Youngsville All Stars.

The public is welcome to witness the showdown for the 2021 Shetland & Pinto World Series at the Youngsville Sports Complex as 40 teams compete for the title of Pony World Series Champions. they say.

The Youngsville Sports Complex is located at 801 Savoy Rd. in Youngsville. For more information the public can contact the complex at (337) 857-6804.

