Wreck near Acadiana Mall on Saturday

KATC
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 11, 2021
KATC received reports before 3 P.M. on Saturday about a badly damaged vehicle lying in the roadway near Acadiana Mall.

The Johnston Street wreck occurred near Circle K and the Guitar Center.

Information from Lafayette Police is pending.

