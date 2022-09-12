Prince Harry pays tribute to the queen

Prince Harry recalled his most special moments with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement on Monday.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry said he cherished those times with the queen and many other special moments.

"You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over," Prince Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also thanked his mother for her "commitment to service," "sound advice," and "infectious smile."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

In addition to paying tribute to his grandmother, Prince Harry acknowledged his father.

"We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he said.

Over the weekend, Prince William paid tribute to his grandmother, saying he felt incredibly grateful to have benefited from her wisdom.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," he said.

Prince William was named the Prince of Wales following his grandmother's death. He is now first in line to the throne.