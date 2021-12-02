Work on Rue de Belier will close portion of road on Saturday

The City of Scott says a portion of Rue de Belier Road will be closed over the weekend as crews perform minor road repairs.

The work will happen between Acadiana High School and Dulles Drive beginning at 7:00 am, Saturday, December 4, 2021.

City officials say the road will be open by 4:00 pm.

Local traffic only will be allowed access from W. Congress Street to Dulles Drive. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during this construction and to be aware of construction workers.

In November, utility construction was also done along the same area of road.

