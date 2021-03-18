Wonderful weather heading into the weekend

After a robust front rushed across Acadiana, producing severe thunderstorms, we'll be left with the clear side of the cold front.

This means that it will be a nice sunny day with an air mass that is much crisper than what we've had over the last week.

Temperatures as a result will be in the mid to upper 60s with a chilly, steady breeze coming in from the north around 15-20 mph.

Lows are going to drop down into the mid to low 40s heading into Friday morning, which once again will be on the chilly side.

Our weekend weather looks spectacular as well with plenty of sunshine accompanied by cool, clear weather.

