Woman arrested in connection with Abbeville stabbing incident

A Jeanerette woman has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a stabbing on State Street.

Police say that on March 16, 2021 at approximately 7:48 p.m. officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to the intersection of N. State Street and S. Hollingsworth Drive in reference to a man being stabbed with a knife.

Officers say that 20-year-old Keshyon Londo of Jeanerette, and 21-year-old Kavian Broussard of Abbeville had been dating for approximately one month. A verbal argument that allegedly occurred between the two turned physical, with both subjects striking each other.

After the altercation Londo allegedly grabbed a knife out of her purse and stabbed Broussard once in the lower back.

Londo was transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where she was booked on Felony Battery of a Dating Partner. She was subsequently transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Broussard was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he was later arrested.

A charge of Battery of a Dating Partner (Misdemeanor) is being forwarded to the Abbeville City Court.

