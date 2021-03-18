Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Woman arrested in connection with Abbeville stabbing incident

Victim also arrested
items.[0].image.alt
Abbeville Police Department
Keshyon Londo.jpg
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:35:02-04

A Jeanerette woman has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a stabbing on State Street.

Police say that on March 16, 2021 at approximately 7:48 p.m. officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to the intersection of N. State Street and S. Hollingsworth Drive in reference to a man being stabbed with a knife.

Officers say that 20-year-old Keshyon Londo of Jeanerette, and 21-year-old Kavian Broussard of Abbeville had been dating for approximately one month. A verbal argument that allegedly occurred between the two turned physical, with both subjects striking each other.

After the altercation Londo allegedly grabbed a knife out of her purse and stabbed Broussard once in the lower back.

Londo was transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where she was booked on Felony Battery of a Dating Partner. She was subsequently transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Broussard was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he was later arrested.

A charge of Battery of a Dating Partner (Misdemeanor) is being forwarded to the Abbeville City Court.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.