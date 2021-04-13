WLOX: Biloxi police investigating body found in water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) — Biloxi police are on the scene under the Interstate 110 bridge after a body was found in the water, according to WLOX in Mississippi.

WLOX is reporting that details are limited at this time, but what they can report that the body was found near the Biloxi side of the water.

You can read the full article here.

