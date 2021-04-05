Witness recalls Easter day shooting in Ville Platte that injured 3 people

EVANGELINE PARISH — A violent end to an Easter day celebration in Ville Platte. A shooting left two teenagers and an adult injured.

Police were sent to the park at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, for a call of shots fired. They arrived to find multiple shots had been fired in the Hope park area, and three people were injured.

A witness who lives right by the park tells KATC everyone was having a good time celebrating the holiday. However, it turned into a chaotic scene moments later.

"We don't know who was shooting, but there was a lot of shooting," Emily Gallow said.

Gallow was sitting outside on her porch with friends when the shooting happened. She says when shots were fired,panic set in.

"Scared," Gallow described. " Everyone was trying to get in the house. We were all trying to pass through the door at the same time."

She says some people ran near her home trying to escape the bullets,including the teen victims."I felt for the people who was running and I couldn't help all them, but did what i could," Gallow said.

While all victims are expected to survive, Gallow says it could've been worse. She says whoever is responsible endangered so many lives, especially the children.

"It was too much children at the park for that to go on, " Gallow said. "Kind of took the Easter day spirit away. The devil is alive, but God was with us."

Another witness who didn't want to go on camera expressed his concern for the community. He wants the violence to end for the sake of the children who live in the city.

Chief Neal Lartigue tells us that several people of interest have been identified, but he cannot release any further information at this time as the incident is under investigation.

VPD is asking anyone who has information regarding the shootings at Hope Park on the night of Easter, to please contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1316. Your call will remain anonymous.

