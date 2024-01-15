Winter Arrives in Acadiana: A breakdown of impacts across the region

Daniel Phillips

A complicated winter forecast to start the week as a major winter storm system pushes across the country.

Temperatures Monday morning have been sitting down in the 30s with only a little warming expected through mid day before they start to drop again.

This will put the day's high in the upper 30s to low 40s which we'll hit fairly early.

Some light showers have continued behind the front, and these showers are what will be the hardest thing to pin down over the next 24 hours.

Some light rain has been popping up in north Acadiana with a chance that there's a little freezing rain in the mix as temperatures north of 190 have been slightly below freezing.

That being said, roads won't see much accumulation of ice and there doesn't look to be any travel impacts for Monday.

As temperatures drop through the day and the showers spread south it's possible that we could see some light spots of freezing rain through the evening and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Once again travel impacts should be minimal with a few slippery spots possible on bridges and overpasses Tuesday morning, but most of the roads will be too warm to see any accumulation.

So far the most aggressive models only have Acadiana receiving .01" of ice which isn't enough to cause too many issues.

The most dangerous aspect of this weather will be temperatures, and more specifically wind chill values.

Winds will be increasing through the day on Monday and staying gusty through Tuesday, capable of dropping the wind chill down into the single digits for northern areas and the teens along and south of I-10.

This kind of cold needs to be taken seriously and all efforts to stay out of the cold without proper clothing should be avoided.

A Hard Freeze Warning will be in place overnight and if you haven't taken care of exposed pipes that needs to be done before the sun goes down Monday.

While there should be much more sunshine on Tuesday the temperatures are going to struggle to get above freezing and lows Tuesday night could be even colder.

Lower 20s are expected by early Wednesday with the only bit of good news being that winds should be more relaxed.

Take the weather seriously the next few days, even without ice accumulation, the temperatures will be lower than many of us are used to and many of us don't have the proper clothes for this kind of cold.

