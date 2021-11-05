Wine, Women, and Shoes event held for a good cause

TONIGHT...

People got to sip some wine and shop for a good cause Thursday evening.

The event: "Wine, Women, and Shoes" was held to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

KATC's news anchor, Marcelle Fontenot, served as master of ceremonies for the night.

The guests got to enjoy a wine tasting, shopping, dinner, fashion show, and so much more.

Kalli Christ, the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana told KATC, "We've got everything from wine, silent auctions, raffles, wine polls, delicious food, signature cocktails, we have a fashion show, live auctions so there's a lot happening this evening all to support Big Brothers Big Sisters."

For more information about the organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, click here.

