Windy & mild for Thursday; brief dip in temperatures & humidity Friday

TONIGHT: Mild & somewhat breezy

THURSDAY: Warm & windy

DISCUSSION

Spring-like temperatures will continue across Acadiana for the foreseeable future.

Expect mild conditions overnight tonight as lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Fog won't be much of an issue tonight due to increasing southerly winds.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs push into the mid-70s.

There is the possibility we see a stray shower/sprinkle or two, but rain chances won't sit much higher than 10% as a front works through.

Thursday Extended HRRR

Winds will be kicking out of the southwest at around 15-20mph.

Wind graphics Thursday

Gusts could be in excess of 30mph at times during the day

Wind graphics Thursday

We won't see anything drastic behind this front, although we will notice a reduction in our humidity and a slight dip in our temperatures come Friday.

Chilly overnights and early mornings this weekend as lows settle into the 40s.

It is going to be a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will top out in the low-mid 70s.

Even warmer conditions will follow at least through the middle parts of next week.

Next chance of rain wouldn't arrive until the end of the month.

Have a great one, y'all

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel