Windy and sunny on Friday, leading into a beautiful weekend

Daniel Phillips

A few lingering showers will quickly be moving through on Friday morning, but the majority of the forecast is looking like a very nice change of pace.

We're looking at plenty of sunshine over the next few days, and humidity will be a lot lower through the majority of the weekend.

Winds will be the biggest issue on Friday as they'll be strong out of the north around 20-25 mph and gusts will push about 40 mph at times.

As a result we will have a Wind Advisory in effect across Acadiana until noon, so be mindful of broken or loose limbs as they'll have the potential to get blown away.

These gusty winds will drive in some much drier air, however, so humidity will be lower than what we've had over the last few days.

Highs on Friday will stay in the low to mid 70s, with lows dropping down into the low 50s by early Saturday morning.

A cooler start will pave the way for a beautiful forecast on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, and warm temperatures that get into the mid to upper 70s.

There's little difference in the forecast on Sunday, although we will start to warm back up again to temperatures well above seasonal.

A return to the 80s is expected Sunday afternoon, but humidity will hold off until early in the work week when a warm front pushes into the area again.

We're looking a little unsettled for most of next week with warm, muggy, and cloudy days starting on Monday, but a robust front at the end of next week will need to be monitored.

