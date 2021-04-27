Winds picking up bringing in some clouds

The clouds have started to move into the area and will be with us for the next several days as strong winds from the south pump in plenty of moisture.

While the clouds will certainly dominate the skies the next couple of days there will still be moments of patchy sunshine.

Temperatures are going to sit in the low 80s, even with the clouds, and moisture will be a little higher which will result in a slight bump in humidity.

This forecast won't change much over the coming days until a weak system moves through the area late Thursday night, sparking showers and thunderstorms.

Those showers should clear fairly early on Friday with sunshine emerging again by the very end of the work week, and lasting into the weekend.

