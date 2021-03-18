William C. Schumacher Family Foundation donates to the 'Save Cité des Arts' fundraising campaign

LAFAYETTE, La. - William C. Schumacher Family Foundation (WCSFF) has committed to making a $10,000 matching grant donation to Cité des Arts in support of its efforts to raise $40,000 to “Save Cité des Arts.” Theatres and live event venues nationwide have been devastated by COVID-19.

WCSFF is a Lafayette-based philanthropic organization dedicated to improving lives by engaging the community in areas such as education, arts and culture, healthcare, crisis response, and other vital interests impacting the overall quality of life in Louisiana and beyond.

“For nearly two decades, Cité des Arts has been a part of the fabric of our community, contributing in many ways to our arts culture here in Acadiana," said Ryan R. Domengeaux, CEO and GC of WCSFF. "And so, we believe in many respects that supporting Cité des Arts is continuing to support education in our community,”

To donate to “Save Cité des Arts” and help them meet the $10,000 match by the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation go to www.citedesarts.org/sponsors and click on the blue “Donate Now” button, or donate to their GoFundMe page, http://gf.me/u/zgpc4m.

