Will Acadiana see a return of 90 degrees?

Acadiana returns to the 80s Thursday as we get ready to move through yet another stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures.

Despite a few more clouds out there, compared to the last few days, highs will continue to be warmer through the rest of the week and the weekend.

Eventually hitting around 90 Saturday afternoon which will likely be the peak.

Aside from a few possible isolated showers Thursday afternoon it's going to be a very dry stretch of weather.

Almost the entire state is under the most severe category of drought and there doesn't seem to be any relief on the horizon.

Sunshine will continue to sit unencumbered through most of next week, although there does seem to be some early indication of a front late next week.

All in all the forecast remains exceptionally quiet for the next several days at least.

