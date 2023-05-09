Widespread showers moving through Acadiana

It's shaping up to be another unsettled day in Acadiana, with showers and storms expected to return by the middle of Tuesday morning.

Showers will move in from the west, and while they may be uncommon, severe weather will be possible so be sure to keep an eye on the radar.

Heavy downpours will move through areas of Acadiana with the strongest storms, but widespread flooding isn't expected.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but with higher humidity it seems likely that the feel like temperatures will be running a little higher.

The lows will stay in the 70s overnight with plenty of moisture hanging around in the evening as the showers fizzle out for the day.

There's not going to be much change from day to day through the rest of the week, the timing and placement of the showers will vary but the overall pattern will stay the same.

