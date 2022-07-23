LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S

HIGHS SUNDAY: LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

Some of you saw a decent soaking earlier today!

Across Acadiana Radar rain estimates

In typical summertime fashion, some areas picked up 1-2" of rainfall, while others saw barely enough to wet the ground!

Activity will settled down this evening and overnight tonight.

Look for skies to fair out late.

Heading into Sunday, expect a sun and cloud mix as highs push the lower 90s.

Still with enough low-level moisture in place, coupled with the sea breeze effect, I'd plan on widely scattered showers and storms to develop (30-40%).

Next two days GRAF model

No rhyme or reason to the activity.

Prime time: Mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Again, some see a brief heavy downpour, while others remain dry.

A stream of Gulf moisture working in this upcoming week will keep scattered storm chances in the forecast (40-50%).

When it is not raining and the sun is out, it'll be quite hot as highs push the low-mid 90s.

We may see a slight uptick in the rain chances by the end of the week and into the first half of next weekend, but we'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

Be sure to check the 10-day for the latest.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

TROPICS

All remains quiet for now.

