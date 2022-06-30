Widely scattered showers to wrap up the work week.

It's shaping up to be a wet couple of days across south central and south west Louisiana with a surge of tropical moisture pushing out of the Gulf of Mexico.

These showers will be anchored by an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that has been swirling off the Texas coast and will likely move north along the coast over the next few days.

The rain is going to get started a little earlier, with coastal showers picking up in the predawn hours and expected to spread out through the rest of the day.

Embedded in the showers will be a handful of thunderstorms producing frequent lightning, and some very heavy downpours.

If we get any flooding the next few days it will be a result of those downpours, so be on the look out for some localized flooding over the next several days.

Daniel Phillips

On average Acadiana is likely looking at 1-2" of rain over the next couple of days, but areas along the border look like they'll pick up closer to 3-5" with localized higher amounts possible.

Some of the heavier downpours could put some stress on those low lying road ways, so it will be important to monitor road conditions especially on Friday.

If the low drifts a little further east then it will drag some of the heavier showers into central Acadiana which could increase the rain total and the chance for some flooding.

Daniel Phillips

These showers will continue on and off for the next several days, which will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s giving us a little relief from the heat.

Unfortunately it is looking fairly soggy over the holiday weekend, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to come up with some back up plans for any 4th of July celebrations.

As the weekend goes on it should get drier with better weather expected Sunday and Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel