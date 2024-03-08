Widely scattered showers and storms expected through the day

Daniel Phillips

We've got another round of active weather that will move across Acadiana this afternoon.

A few severe storms will be possible with hail and damaging winds the primary threat.

A spin up tornado or two can't be ruled out but conditions aren't that favorable for their development.

Showers will be heavy at times but on average Acadiana should see less than an inch of rain, obviously there could be some locally higher amounts depending on storm placement.

Prime time for this activity looks to be late morning into the mid afternoon with a higher likelihood of stronger storms happening to our north.

Active weather will wind down for the evening although clouds are expected to linger through the weekend.

It's not looking like the nicest weekend with clouds lingering and winds picking up through the night on Friday and lasting through the day on Saturday.

Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs staying in the 60s and lows dropping down into the 40s.

We'll see the clouds clear by early next week and the first half of the work week looks quiet and spring like.

