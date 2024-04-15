Whooping cranes: A look into the reintroduction program

- The whooping crane is an endangered species that’s protected under both the Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
- Biologists wear crane costumes as they interact with whooping cranes that have not been released into the wild.
- Thirteen years ago, there were no whooping cranes in Louisiana.
