White House webinar spotlights UL Lafayette vaccination incentives campaign

The White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge thinks the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” incentives program is a capital idea, they say.

The national initiative to combat vaccine hesitancy among college students has invited representatives from UL Lafayette to participate in a webinar on Thursday where they’ll discuss campus efforts to "incentivize" students who have taken the vaccine and inspire those who have not to do so.

Members of the University community and the public can register for the webinar here [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. It begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Representing UL Lafayette will be Perez; Madeline Husband-Ardoin, chief administrative officer of Student Health Services; Erin Winder, internal communications strategist; and Amy Windsor, social media strategist. Both Winder and Windsor work in the University’s Office of Communications and Marketing.

UL Lafayette is one of eight universities in Louisiana that’s participating in the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, they say.

“We are honored to be asked to take part in this timely and important discussion,” said Dr. Margarita Perez, UL Lafayette’s dean of students. “This webinar is about exchanging ideas and strategies with other higher education institutions that, like us, are working very hard to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff members heading into the fall semester.”

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, the program encourages colleges and universities to launch efforts – such as “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” – that increase vaccination rates on their campuses.

UL Lafayette announced the incentives program last week.

More than 2,000 students have registered. The University has also launched an accompanying social media campaign to encourage student participation and will hold a vaccination clinic on campus in August.

Fully vaccinated students are eligible to win one of 10 prizes in a series of drawings that begin Tuesday, Aug. 10, and continue through early October.

Prizes include two iPhone 12s, two MacBook Airs, two Oculus Quests, two Apple Watches and $300 Declining Balances, and two chances to win free campus parking.

To participate, students must:

have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines before the date of the drawing;

provide proof of vaccination if they received the vaccine outside Louisiana; and

be registered for classes for the Fall 2021 semester.

More information, including the schedule of drawings and how to register, is available on the “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” website [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].

The incentives program is sponsored by the Wellness Center Fund that’s managed by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel