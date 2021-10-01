What happens during a Government shutdown?

President Biden Signed the Stopgap Funding Bill into law to avert a government shutdown, according to the White house.

"The passage of this bill reminds us that bipartisan work is possible and it gives us time to pass longer-term funding to keep our government running and delivering for the American people." Biden said in a statement Thursday.

Although Thusday's vote provides temporary funding for the next few months.

We took a look into what would happen in the case of a government shutdown and how this would affect the people of Acadiana.

Economics professor Dr. Anthony Greco says government shutdowns don't affect everyone, but it does impact those who receive social security funds, military benefits, or any government related payment--including federal employees.

National Parks and Buildings are also affected during shutdowns, causing employees to temporarily go unpaid.

"The problem is spending not so much a revenue problem, but they spend too much money and then they shut it down. They use it as a political football when one party blames the other party for the shutdown. As most things these days are very politicised." Greco said.

We spoke to one veteran, Daniel Brewster, who says--the government needs to avoid a shutdown at all costs because he survives financially on their assistance.

"I only get a small amount, and they should really get off of their **bleep** and work for the people who elected them and not for the donors who give out money. Or even for the corporations who lobby for their exemptions," Brewster said.

The government is expected to be funded until December 3.

That's when it could be faced with another decision to make on yet another possible government shutdown.

If you want to make your voice heard, you're encouraged to reach out to your elected officials.

