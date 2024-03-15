Wet Weekend: Showers and storms on and off through Sunday

Daniel Phillips

We've finally made it to the weekend.

That's the good news, the bad news is that a stalling front is going to keep unsettled weather lingering for the next few days.

Showers and storms will get started on Friday afternoon as the front finally drops down into the area.

Clouds will be streaming in ahead of the front so we're not expecting much sunshine out there at all.

Even so, temperatures will be in the low 80s for the high and cooler weather won't get here until the start of next week.

At times the rain could be quite heavy and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.

There's an outside chance we see some severe weather and the Storm Prediction Center has put us in the Marginal Risk category.

Some of the wet weather will continue into Saturday morning before showers become a lot more isolated.

Rain will be scattered on and off Saturday afternoon and evening, Patty in Parc will be going on in Lafayette Saturday night and while you'll want to watch the radar closely it doesn't look like it'll be canceled.

There's another burst of showers and storms on Sunday morning, with another outside chance of some severe weather down along the coast.

Robust storms will move through before lunch and will slowly clear in the late afternoon as cooler air rushes into the area for early next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel