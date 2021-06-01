Wet weather moving in for the week

The forecast is settling into an active pattern here in Acadiana, which means that we'll be dodging showers and storms through the rest of the work week and the weekend.

Showers will hold off until the late morning so most of us will be able to commute to work without too many issues, however, the drive home from work may be a little trickier the next couple of days.

A few thunderstorms will be embedded in the showers so don't get caught off guard by a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder through the rest of this week.

There's no severe weather expected this week but with all the moisture in place there's still enough out there that it could lead to some strong storms and heavy downpours.

As far as rain accumulation goes Acadiana should average an inch or two through the next several days so widespread flooding isn't expected to be a major issue.

That being said a few heavy downpours could lead to some minor flash flooding and cause water to pool up along low lying roadways, although water should be able to drain fairly quickly.

Unfortunately this looks to be the pattern over the next several days so be prepared for pretty soggy work week.

