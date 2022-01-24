Wet weather early in the week, cooling down again by Wednesday

It is shaping up to be a wet start to the work week with showers starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening and into early Tuesday morning.

In the meantime the skies will be clear for the early morning hours of Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s early in the day.

Temperatures will jump into the upper 50s by lunchtime before the showers arrive, but once the rain gets going temperatures will level out and even drop into the evening.

Daniel Phillips

While the showers will last through a majority of the afternoon there's no major flooding expected, although some ponding on low lying road ways could be possible.

Since the rain will last through the afternoon it will make for a soggy commute, so you may want to prepare for a slightly slower drive home from work.

It'll be a solid soaking on Monday and when all is said and done Acadiana is looking at maybe a half inch to an inch of rain through early Tuesday morning.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will finally start to clear on Tuesday morning, although clouds will have a harder time clearing out and we won't see any sunshine until the afternoon.

Since the skies will be clearing Tuesday night another drop in temperatures is expected through the mid week with lows dropping into the mid 30s and highs staying in the low 50s on Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and another drop in temperatures will arrive by the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

