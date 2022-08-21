Wet stretch of weather continues; signs of tropics waking up?

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS MONDAY: UPPER 80S/LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

A stalled frontal boundary to the north continues to keep Acadiana in a moist and unstable environment.

A few isolated showers possible this evening, but most of the night will be relatively quiet.

Very similar set-up to start the week Monday.

Next two days GRAF model

Plan on passing tropical showers at any point during the day, but the day as a whole will certainly not be a washout.

More widespread and steady rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a surface feature slowly tracks eastward off to our north.

Rain chances will look to remain elevated into Thursday as well.

The good news out of all of this is that with more cloud cover and showers around, high temperatures will be a little cooler.

Small victories this time of year, right?!

With any luck, slightly drier air will work in to help lower rain chances a bit Friday.

Overall, keep the rain gear handy this week!

Have a great one!

TROPICS

Currently only one spot being highlighted way out in the Atlantic that is unlikely to develop in the coming days.

Sunday, August 21st Tropical outlook

A tropical wave currently over central Africa will have more of my attention in the days ahead.

There's a little better model consensus on something spinning up later this month and into the first week of September.

Peak hurricane season Tropical frequency

Climatologist speaking, it would make sense as we are entering the peak stretch of the Atlantic hurricane season. We'll keep an eye on things, but nothing to sweat about at the moment.

