Wet pattern continues; tropics showing some signs of life

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

THURSDAY: HIGHS IN 80S

DISCUSSION

A slow moving surface low, coupled with disturbances aloft, continue to keep Acadiana in a wet and soggy pattern

Only light showers/sprinkles are expected for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

We'll look to quiet down for most of the night, but expect shower and storm activity to fire back up as early as pre-dawn hours Friday.

Next two days GRAF model

Like today, I'd expect moderate, steady rainfall to be scattered across the region for most of the morning (models hinting perhaps not as widespread) with activity beginning to taper by the afternoon.

Isolated flash flooding will remain possible in spots.

Highs will be once again limited to the 80s.

By Friday, drier air just to the north will get oh so close to the area.

With any luck, the bulk of the rainfall will get pushed farther south, but we still have to maintain healthy rain chances, especially for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor.

Although rain chances may be a little lower heading into the weekend, we'll still have scattered storms to contend with.

Stay dry out there, y'all!

TROPICS

TWO waves to keep an eye on in the TROPICS.

Wednesday, August 24th Tropical map

The one coming off the African coast looks rather impressive, but will have to fight off dry air in the days ahead. Long ways out regardless.

The wave closer to the Caribbean will be interesting to track in the days ahead.

Initially, it'll be battling unfavorable wind shear as it moves through the central Caribbean.

Tropical wind shear Bradley

Conditions may become more favorable in the NW Caribbean down the line IF it holds together.

Tropical wind shear Bradley

After that, it's a guessing game on where the moisture ends up. So for now, we watch and wait. No need to get worked up on every individual model run... One day at a time!

