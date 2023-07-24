West Nile detected in Iberia Parish mosquito samples

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL), has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.

Citizens are being asked to take personal protective measures to avoid exposure to mosquito - borne diseases such as West Nile virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, ZIKA, Dengue and other mosquito - borne pathogens as the District engages operations to eliminate risks.

Below are guidelines recommended by the CDC and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home:

· Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (PMD) and apply as directed by the label!

· Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin --- there are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.

· Wear Light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors particularly at DAWN and DUSK.

· Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

· Drain all sources of standing water near your home (i.e. cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers and tarps).

· Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris.

· Maintain tight fitting screens on doors and windows.

· Don’t FEED the storm drains! Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.