Weekend Update: A close look at the forecast for the next few days

Daniel Phillips

Clouds have been locked in across Acadiana and will remain that way for the first half of the day on Friday before some sunshine finally breaks free.

Sun likely won't arrive until after lunch but some clearing in the late afternoon will help propel those temperatures into the upper 80s.

The clouds, however, will not be gone long and they'll start to move back in through the overnight hours and take over for Saturday.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday will be a lot more of what we've already experienced so far this week with plenty of clouds and plenty of humidity.

Late Saturday night/early Sunday morning though a front will finally kick out this air mass and bring us some cooler weather.

Before the temperatures start to drop though expect some heavy showers to push through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Rain will be heavy at times and some rumbles of thunder will certainly be likely, but it doesn't look like we'll be getting a severe weather outbreak.

Luckily the timing of the showers means there won't be many people on the road and by the time folks are headed to church most of the rain will be over.

Cooler air will filter in with strong northerly winds through the day on Sunday and we'll stay mild and pleasant through the middle of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

