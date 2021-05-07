Weather stays perfect

Watch
Daniel Phillips
Posted at 5:48 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 06:51:43-04

Finally the weather seems to cooperating for a weekend with pleasant temperatures and ample sunshine.

Friday's forecast is going to continue a beautiful stretch of weather with highs in the low 80s and dewpoints remaining low through the day.

The lack of humidity means we won't have a heat index to worry about and a nice breeze from the north will keep it feeling very comfortable.

This will be the case once again on Saturday with only a subtle shift in the wind which will be southerly by the end of the day and will reintroduce some moisture.

That moisture will pile up a little on Sunday which could lead to a few pop up showers late in the afternoon, with wetter weather arriving through the week next week.

------------------------------------------------------------
