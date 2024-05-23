Weather remains quiet for the holiday weekend

Quiet weather will continue across Acadiana as we inch closer to the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 mph with gusts a little stronger which will help keep things from feeling too sticky.

The pattern will remain quiet through into next week although pop up showers look like they'll be more common after the weekend.

There's not major systems standing out but we're getting to the time period of daily rain chances and we'll start running with a pretty constant 20-30%.

Any one with travel plans won't have to worry about weather impacting local travel and driving around the Gulf Coast shouldn't be too much of an issue (weather wise, anyway, traffic will be a nightmare still).

