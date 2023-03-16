Weather pattern starts to flip today, getting ready for a stormy Friday

Clouds will be building through the day on Thursday as Acadiana gets ready for an aggressive front to move through Friday morning.

After a cool stretch of days, winds from the south will drag in a warmer, muggier air mass and send afternoon highs into the upper 70s.

Winds will be sustained around 15-20 mph but gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

This will give way to heavy showers and strong thunderstorms during Friday morning's commute as the front swings through the area.

Rain totals will be between an inch or two, and storms will be capable of producing damaging winds with an isolated tornado or two not out of the realm of possibility.

Acadiana's severe weather risk will remain marginal so while severe weather won't be likely it will be possible.

Cold air will rush in behind the front on Friday afternoon sending temperatures plummeting.

Highs on Saturday will remain in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a strong enough wind to keep the wind chill down in the 40s through the day.

The bottom will drop out on Monday morning with a possible frost or even light freeze, so make sure you take care of those new garden plants.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel