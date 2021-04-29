Weather pattern becomes unsettled through the weekend

A tricky forecast is taking shape for the weekend with a front slowly meandering into Acadiana before eventually stalling out right on top of south Louisiana for a few days.

The exact placement of the front is going to determine when and where we see the showers over the next couple of days, so while it won't be a washout be prepared for at least spotty showers the next few days.

In the meantime, Thursday is going to look very familiar as it follows the same pattern we've seen play out over the last couple of days.

That means some clouds out early in the day which eventually give way to some sunshine in the afternoon which could churn the atmosphere into producing an isolated shower or two.

Our highs will sit in the mid 80s the next couple of afternoons and lows will likely sit in the low to mid 70s through the rest of this week.

There's a bump in rain chances overnight as the front starts to arrive but the latest short range models are hinting at a little more activity in northern parts of Louisiana, but again that will come down to the exact placement of the boundary.

Scattered showers will continue into Friday morning with the possibility of some early morning thunderstorms to start the day before easing up a little Friday afternoon.

The clouds will be more numerous both Friday and Saturday with spotty showers possible both days, and the storms increasing in coverage and intensity on Sunday as a low finally lifts the stalled front out of the area.

