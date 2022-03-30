Weather in Louisiana causing crashes, closure of I-10 in Calcaiseu Parish

Severe weather across the state is pushing Troopers to urge motorists to travel safely.

According to State Police, I-10 east (milepost 32) is closed due to a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler. Lake Charles Police Department is on scene and investigating the crash. All eastbound traffic is being diverted from I-10 east to Belden Street (Exit 31B).

There is no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened and motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

Due to the potential of severe weather in the area, Troopers ask that all motorists be aware of the changing weather and roadway conditions.

In the Monroe area, Troopers and other first responders were on the scene of a crash involving multiple overturned vehicles.

LSP Crash in Monroe

This crash was located on Interstate 20 westbound between Start and Rayville. State Police say that traffic was hindered in the area. Avoid the area if at all possible.

Visit www.511la.org or visit the 511 mobile app for updates.

