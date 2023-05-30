Weather expected to change very little this week

Plenty of sunshine expected early Tuesday morning which will help propel temperatures into the low 90s by the afternoon.

Humidity is high enough that the feel like temperatures will run a little higher than the thermometer during the hottest parts of the day.

A few spotty showers will be possible but for the most part it is going to be staying dry across the area.

There's little change to the forecast over the next couple of days, and we're reaching the point in the calendar when one forecast blurs into another.

It's worth mentioning that hurricane season is right around the corner and while there's no active storms it's a good time to review your plan for the season.

