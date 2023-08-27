Weak front to bring rain chances Monday followed by brief relief mid-week

TONIGHT: Few showers & mild

MONDAY: Showers, storms lurking; still hot

DISCUSSION

There is still the possibility of a few widely scattered storms this evening.

Otherwise, expect a mild night ahead as lows eventually drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A stalled frontal boundary will be draped across the region Monday.

That will keep the pattern somewhat unsettled with scattered showers and storms lurking around throughout the day (50-60%).

Rain estimates Graf model

However, greater coverage of storms looks more likely across SE Louisiana and into Mississippi.

Highs should stay on the cooler side of 100 degrees for a change.

That front will remain somewhat close to the area Tuesday, but best rain chances will slide eastward—We'll say southeastern Acadiana on eastward.

At the same time, drier, slightly more comfortable conditions will begin filtering into extreme northern Acadiana.

Less humid conditions will then be felt across all Acadiana come Wednesday and Thursday.

This week Muggy meter

It's still going to be quite hot out there with highs in the mid-upper 90s, but the heat will certainly be more bearable.

Let's hope we are done with the triple heat as the calendar turns to September next weekend!

TROPICS:

Tropical storm Idalia formed earlier today in the Yucatan channel.

Idalia Track & intensity forecast

Forecast thinking on track remains the same.

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane as it makes landfall Wednesday near the big bend of Florida:

