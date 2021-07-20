Water to be pumped from park canal where child disappeared

MARRERO, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana are preparing to drain part of a canal in a heavily wooded park near New Orleans in a search for the remains of a missing child.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto told reporters that it's part of an effort to bring some sense of closure to the family of 4-year-old Ellis Baudean.

The child went missing Thursday evening in the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and is believed to have fallen into the water.

The mother jumped into the murky water but was unable to find him.

On Monday, work began on building a dam to start draining the canal. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said that it would likely be completed on Tuesday.

