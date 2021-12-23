Warmer weather arrives on Thursday

Acadiana will start it's turn around back into spring Thursday afternoon, and while Thursday won't be too warm it is the start of a very warm period to wrap up the year.

Winds will shift from the south which is going to usher in some very warm, spring like air into Acadiana for the holiday.

The overall weather pattern will be more reminiscent of spring with high pressure sitting to our east and strong winds wrapping around the ridge to bring us warm, muggy air.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s after a chilly morning, and the lows will be dropping into the upper 50s overnight making it one of the warmer nights we've had this week.

Warm weather is going to continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s with possible record warmth expected for Christmas day.

Showers will hold off through the weekend but as the moisture piles up next week unsettled weather may be returning for the last few days of 2021.

