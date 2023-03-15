Warmer Thursday; showers & storms Friday to pave way for chilly weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: LOW-MID 50's

HIGHS THURSDAY: UPPER 70's

DISCUSSION

As expected, our Wednesday has been by far the nicest day of the week.

It'll be a chilly night ahead—just not as cod— as lows dip into the lower 50's.

Humidity and cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day Thursday.

Highs will be warmer in the upper 80's... some spots could sneak into the lower 80's.

Thursday High temperatures

Breezy southerly winds at around 15-20mph with gust exceeding 30mph at time.

Thursday Sustained winds

The bulk of the shower activity will remain off the west and north.

That will begin to change late Thursday night into Friday as a cold front rolls in.

Showers and storms will be likely for the first half of Friday before things settle by the afternoon and evening.

Friday AM GRAF model

A low-end threat for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds will exist.

Additionally, a decent soaking of 1-2+" of rainfall looks likely.

rainfall estimates Graf model

Highs will occur during the morning hours before temperatures drop into the lower 50's by the afternoon.

Chilly Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-mid 40's.

The weekend as a whole will be much cooler than normal.

Expect highs to only be in the 50's all weekend long under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Winter just won't go away quietly!

Pattern looks to turn back warmer toward the end of the month, so stay tuned for that.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel